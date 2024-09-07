Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $68.38 Million Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,769,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,886 shares during the period. Clearway Energy accounts for 0.9% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $68,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,059 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth $712,000. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $29.48.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 251.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

