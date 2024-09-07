Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $168.51 Million Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,542,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,486 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises about 2.2% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.78% of Pembina Pipeline worth $168,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10,862.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 235,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 26,766 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,360,000 after buying an additional 29,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 73,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 87.83%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

