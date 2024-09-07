Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $16.15 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $16,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $83.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.51. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

