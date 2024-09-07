Torray Investment Partners LLC Has $946,000 Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $487,275.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.19. 945,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,595. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.06. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.85% and a negative return on equity of 117.46%. The company had revenue of $87.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

