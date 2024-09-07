Torray Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,735,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,478,000 after purchasing an additional 58,680 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,357,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,198,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after acquiring an additional 216,525 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 936,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWXT. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CLSA started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

BWX Technologies stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $95.74. 379,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,558. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.09.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

