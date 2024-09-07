Torray Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $581.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $593.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,825 shares of company stock worth $9,643,553. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

