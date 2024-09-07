Torray Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,517 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vail Resorts worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MTN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.14 and a twelve month high of $254.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.67.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vail Resorts

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.