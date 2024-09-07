TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Down 0.9%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.35 and last traded at $33.62. Approximately 213,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 684,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TORM Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.38 million. TORM had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TORM plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.79%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is 66.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TORM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the fourth quarter worth about $22,306,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in TORM in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

