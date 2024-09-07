Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

Several brokerages have commented on TOST. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Toast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Toast

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $1,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $1,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $317,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,266.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 418,352 shares of company stock worth $10,526,982 in the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Toast by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,397 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Toast by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,788 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,913,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,976,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,611,000 after purchasing an additional 833,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Trading Down 3.4 %

TOST opened at $23.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. Toast has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.