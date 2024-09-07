Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) PT Lowered to $15.00

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Titan Machinery Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ TITN opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $29.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $633.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

