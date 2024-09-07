Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Tiptree Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TIPT traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 37,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,540. The company has a market cap of $687.14 million, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.30. Tiptree has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34.
Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $546.67 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tiptree
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tiptree
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.