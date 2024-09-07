Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Tiptree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 37,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,540. The company has a market cap of $687.14 million, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.30. Tiptree has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $546.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tiptree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tiptree by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,894,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 423,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tiptree by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tiptree by 58.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 75,943 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

