Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.390–0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.0 million-$146.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.7 million.

Tilly’s Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 86,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,757. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tilly’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tilly’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,585,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,707,768.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,585,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,707,768.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,998.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 372,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,693 and have sold 30,375 shares valued at $162,049. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

