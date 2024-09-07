Threshold (T) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $199.11 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $199.11 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008570 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00013439 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,963.90 or 1.00037625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01988604 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $5,334,832.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

