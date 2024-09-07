ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.33.
TDUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on TDUP
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 445.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 33.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 117.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.
ThredUp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.
ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About ThredUp
ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ThredUp
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.