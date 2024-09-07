ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

TDUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other ThredUp news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 119,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $212,213.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,979.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Noam Paransky bought 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,419.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Nakache sold 119,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $212,213.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,979.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $226,900 and sold 377,645 shares valued at $721,655. Company insiders own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 445.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 33.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 117.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

