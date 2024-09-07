Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $352.10 million and $10.21 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00040087 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00013007 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,673,185,266 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

