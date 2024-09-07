The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives $117.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.95.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE DIS opened at $87.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,114,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Farmers National Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 49,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

