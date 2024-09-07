The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) CFO Sells $5,326,371.60 in Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $360.83 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $371.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,356,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after acquiring an additional 917,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,971,000 after acquiring an additional 898,143 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,770,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

