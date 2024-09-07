The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $895.00

Shares of The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 895 ($11.77) and traded as low as GBX 882.07 ($11.60). The Scottish Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 895 ($11.77), with a volume of 35,892 shares.

The Scottish Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £592.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1,570.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 895 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 895.

The Scottish Investment Trust Company Profile

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

