The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 14.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 58,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 5.2% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Home Depot by 24.7% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 381,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $131,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75,564 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $360.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.10. The company has a market cap of $357.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.