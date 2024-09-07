The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Stock Down 3.6 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 28.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,368.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.