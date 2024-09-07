The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $18.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TROX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

Tronox Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:TROX opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.98. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.04 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,248,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,960,000 after purchasing an additional 597,663 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 876,192 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Tronox by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,757,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126,926 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 109.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,975 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in Tronox by 2.9% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,426,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,072,000 after acquiring an additional 68,155 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

