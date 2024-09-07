The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,293 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $157.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.81.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

