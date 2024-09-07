Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Tesco Stock Performance

About Tesco

Tesco stock opened at GBX 366.60 ($4.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,466.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 331.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 308.90. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 254.10 ($3.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 368.10 ($4.84).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

