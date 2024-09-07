Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Insider Sells $1,879,733.94 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 5.3 %

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $8.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.41. 2,237,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $166.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,613,000 after buying an additional 172,913 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 29,172 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 453,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,266,000 after purchasing an additional 240,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,706,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.