TD Securities Raises Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target to C$6.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRT.UN stock opened at C$5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58. The firm has a market cap of C$343.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.35. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$5.20 and a 12-month high of C$5.74.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morguard Real Estate Inv. news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 9,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$49,036.00. Insiders bought a total of 71,600 shares of company stock valued at $381,458 over the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.