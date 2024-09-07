TD Securities Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$91.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$88.10.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$72.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74. The firm has a market cap of C$4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.17. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$62.72 and a 12-month high of C$80.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.66%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.