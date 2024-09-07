TD Securities Boosts CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

