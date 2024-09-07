Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,253,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 156,993 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises approximately 10.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $805,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after buying an additional 962,073 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 71.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,024,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,758,000 after buying an additional 428,276 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 876.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 428,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,944,000 after acquiring an additional 384,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.54.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,534 shares of company stock worth $5,989,390. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $146.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.76. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $152.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.26.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

