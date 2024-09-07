Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $224,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 803,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $6.88 on Friday, reaching $156.82. 14,964,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,454,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.79 and its 200-day moving average is $155.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

