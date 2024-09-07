Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Increased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SYY opened at $78.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.