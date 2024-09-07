Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX) Trading Down 0.8%

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX) fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.30. 4,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 252,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Syntec Optics Trading Down 4.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter.

About Syntec Optics

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

