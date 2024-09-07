Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up approximately 1.6% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $33,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,272,143,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,371 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $463.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $550.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $440.62 and a one year high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,623 shares of company stock worth $45,147,321 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

