Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $60.92

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.92 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 53.25 ($0.70). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71), with a volume of 392,257 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £142.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.92.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

