Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.93. 6,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 111,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Swvl Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Swvl

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Swvl stock. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Swvl comprises approximately 0.2% of Connective Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Connective Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Swvl at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

