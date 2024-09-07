Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.20

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and traded as high as $18.20. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Trading Up 1.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.