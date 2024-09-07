SVB Wealth LLC Sells 787 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $471.82. 1,700,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,588. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total transaction of $192,804.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,656 shares of company stock valued at $24,700,644 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

