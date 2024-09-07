SVB Wealth LLC Sells 7,238 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,187,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,125,969. The stock has a market cap of $509.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.53 and a 200 day moving average of $273.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.54.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
