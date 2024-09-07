SVB Wealth LLC Sells 5,018 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,867,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,730 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.44. 3,599,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,115. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.32. The company has a market capitalization of $399.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

