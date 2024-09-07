SVB Wealth LLC Sells 31,470 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,470 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $17,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.29. 1,634,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,577. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.03. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $174.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

