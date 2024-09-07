SVB Wealth LLC Has $17.89 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,880,000 after purchasing an additional 202,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,740,000 after buying an additional 269,739 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

NASDAQ HON traded down $4.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,869. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The firm has a market cap of $129.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

