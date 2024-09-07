SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127,537 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,794,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,391,241. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

