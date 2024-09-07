SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,706 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.49% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $15,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,521,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the period.
iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
BATS GVI traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $106.93. The company had a trading volume of 365,771 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.36 and its 200-day moving average is $104.02.
The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
