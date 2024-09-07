SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 97,403 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,403 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 2.01% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $43,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $654,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,333,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,163,000 after purchasing an additional 860,698 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 138,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.51. The company had a trading volume of 220,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,461. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.08 and a 12 month high of $80.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

