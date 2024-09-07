Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $360.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $371.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.88.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.