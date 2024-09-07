Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 103.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.0% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,517,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,277,000 after purchasing an additional 209,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,968,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,394,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 285.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after buying an additional 838,005 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 324,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 52,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 51,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HST shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

