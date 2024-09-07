Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000. Xylem comprises approximately 1.3% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 170.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 184.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Xylem by 96.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.70.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

