Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 7.4% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $193.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.93. The company has a market capitalization of $226.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,336,950 shares of company stock worth $239,882,745 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

