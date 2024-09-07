Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Trading 0.4% Higher

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76.69 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 76.10 ($1.00). 2,560,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,719,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.80 ($1.00).

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £951.25 million, a PE ratio of -612.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Supermarket Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

