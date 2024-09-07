Substratum (SUB) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.71 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008677 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,928.48 or 0.99986507 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008241 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007784 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023826 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

