Strike (STRK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.22 Million

Strike (STRK) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $5.92 or 0.00010972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $31.21 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Strike Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,269,446 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Strike

